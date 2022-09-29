Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian [Image 2 of 10]

    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Damage from Hurricane Ian is shown across MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:04
    Photo ID: 7451049
    VIRIN: 220929-F-OH732-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian
    MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Hurricane Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT