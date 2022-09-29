MacDill recovers after Hurricane Ian

Damage from Hurricane Ian is shown across MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)
