    Coast Guard rescues survivors from Hurricane Ian in Pine Island Sound

    Coast Guard rescues survivors from Hurricane Ian in Pine Island Sound

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew finish the first wave of rescues after Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 29, 2022. The aircrew located and transfered numerous survivors of the storm to hospitals in Ft. Myers. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Jayhawk
    survivor
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Hurricane Ian

