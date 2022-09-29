Coast Guard rescues survivors from Hurricane Ian in Pine Island Sound

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew locates a survivor in Pine Island Sound after Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 29, 2022. The aircrew located one survivor by his EPIRB signal, hoisted and transported him and another survivor to Lee Memorial Gulf Coast Hospital in Ft. Myers. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

