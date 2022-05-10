221005-N-CR843-0023
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon Aircraft assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 comes in for a landing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Oct. 04, 2022. VP-8 is returning from a six month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72 and U.S, Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 09:31
|Photo ID:
|7450544
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-CR843-0023
|Resolution:
|2736x1826
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-8 P-8A Poseidon Lands at NAS JAX Following 6 Month Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT