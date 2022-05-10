Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VP-8 P-8A Poseidon Lands at NAS JAX Following 6 Month Deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    VP-8 P-8A Poseidon Lands at NAS JAX Following 6 Month Deployment

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    221005-N-CR843-0023
    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Oct. 4, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon Aircraft assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 comes in for a landing at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Oct. 04, 2022. VP-8 is returning from a six month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72 and U.S, Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 09:31
    Photo ID: 7450544
    VIRIN: 221005-N-CR843-0023
    Resolution: 2736x1826
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 P-8A Poseidon Lands at NAS JAX Following 6 Month Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VP-8 P-8A Poseidon Lands at NAS JAX Following 6 Month Deployment
    AME3 Sison Reunites with Family
    AME1 Preston Reunites with Family Following 6 Month Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Homecoming #VP8 #PS8 #NASJAX #MPRA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT