    ‘Purple Up’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month [Image 1 of 6]

    ‘Purple Up’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Clark Hall is awash in purple light in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Fort Drum. Community members visiting the facility will also see numerous displays at the entrance and in the lobby to help “Break the Silence” and become more informed about reporting options and how they can help others experiencing domestic abuse. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7450525
    VIRIN: 221004-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 2786x3600
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Purple Up’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program

