‘Purple Up’ for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Clark Hall is awash in purple light in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Fort Drum. Community members visiting the facility will also see numerous displays at the entrance and in the lobby to help “Break the Silence” and become more informed about reporting options and how they can help others experiencing domestic abuse. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

