    NSA Naples Celebrates Italian Fire Chief 37 year Retirement [Image 4 of 10]

    NSA Naples Celebrates Italian Fire Chief 37 year Retirement

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erika Kugler 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAPLES, ITALY –– U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Italian Fire Chief Giovanni Rippa gives a speech to attendees at his retirement ceremony, celebrating 37 years of faithful service to NSA Naples Fire Station, Sept. 30, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

