NSA Naples Celebrates Italian Fire Chief 37 year Retirement

NAPLES, ITALY –– U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Fire Chief Nicholas Panzica, left, presents a gift to Italian Fire Chief Giovanni Rippa, right, for 37 years of faithful service to the NSA Naples Fire Station, on Sept. 30, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

