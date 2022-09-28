Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture [Image 3 of 4]

    FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Alexis Altamirano, 423d Force Support Squadron community readiness specialist, briefs Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing during First Term Airman Center training at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 28, 2022. FTAC provides guidance on personal responsibilities, resiliency and adjusting to life in the U.S. Air Force. Additionally, it expands on Air Force core values, organizational culture, diversity and the culture of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 04:50
    Photo ID: 7450303
    VIRIN: 220928-F-VS137-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture
    FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture
    FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture
    FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    FTAC
    First Term Airman Center
    U.S. Air Force
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT