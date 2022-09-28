Airmen from the 501st Combat Support Wing, attend First Term Airman Center training at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 28, 2022. FTAC provides guidance on personal responsibilities, resiliency and adjusting to life in the U.S. Air Force. Additionally, it expands on Air Force core values, organizational culture, diversity and the culture of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 04:50 Photo ID: 7450302 VIRIN: 220928-F-VS137-1002 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.67 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FTAC expands on AF core values, diversity, organizational culture [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.