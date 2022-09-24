Cadets from the Spangdahlem Civil Air Patrol Overseas Cadet Squadron 126 examine a glider, Sep. 24, 2022, at Utschied Airfield, Germany. The Spangdahlem CAP Overseas Squadron focuses on leadership, aerospace education, character development and physical fitness - all in an effort to make future leaders who can be of service to their community. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 03:43
|Photo ID:
|7450239
|VIRIN:
|220924-F-F3317-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1022.96 KB
|Location:
|BITBURG, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Utscheid Glider Club enables first overseas glider flight for CAP Squadron 126
