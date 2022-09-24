Utscheid Glider Club enables first overseas glider flight for CAP Squadron 126

Cadets from the Spangdahlem Civil Air Patrol Overseas Cadet Squadron 126 examine a glider, Sep. 24, 2022, at Utschied Airfield, Germany. The Spangdahlem CAP Overseas Squadron focuses on leadership, aerospace education, character development and physical fitness - all in an effort to make future leaders who can be of service to their community. (Courtesy photo)

