A German pilot from the Utsheid Glider Club and a cadet from the Spangdahlem Civil Air Patrol Overseas Cadet Squadron 126 sit in a glider, Sep. 24, 2022, at Utschied Airfield, Germany. On the day of the launch, German airfield operators and CAP cadre guided 13 cadets through glider preparations, and cockpit and flight safety as well as glider launches and winch vehicle control functions. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 03:43 Photo ID: 7450238 VIRIN: 220924-F-F3317-1001 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 708.06 KB Location: BITBURG, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utscheid Glider Club enables first overseas glider flight for CAP Squadron 126 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.