    Utscheid Glider Club enables first overseas glider flight for CAP Squadron 126 [Image 2 of 3]

    Utscheid Glider Club enables first overseas glider flight for CAP Squadron 126

    BITBURG, RP, GERMANY

    09.24.2022

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A German pilot from the Utsheid Glider Club and a cadet from the Spangdahlem Civil Air Patrol Overseas Cadet Squadron 126 sit in a glider, Sep. 24, 2022, at Utschied Airfield, Germany. On the day of the launch, German airfield operators and CAP cadre guided 13 cadets through glider preparations, and cockpit and flight safety as well as glider launches and winch vehicle control functions. (Courtesy photo)

