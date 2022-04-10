U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines and members of the Northern Army, Japan Self-Defense Force demonstrate High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems capabilities during exercise Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

