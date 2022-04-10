Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 22 [Image 10 of 13]

    Resolute Dragon 22

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines and members of the Northern Army, Japan Self-Defense Force demonstrate High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems capabilities during exercise Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7450204
    VIRIN: 221004-M-GN953-1215
    Resolution: 5038x3359
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resolutedragon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT