Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, right, speaks with Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7, left, during the 55th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting between Republic of Korea Navy and United States Navy Submarine Force was held in Guam, Sept. 29. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

