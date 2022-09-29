POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7, speaks to members of the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), Sept. 29. The 55th SWCM between Republic of Korea Navy and United States Navy Submarine Force was held in Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:36 Photo ID: 7450116 VIRIN: 220929-N-NX690-0001 Resolution: 5701x3801 Size: 1.77 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.