POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7, speaks to members of the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), Sept. 29. The 55th SWCM between Republic of Korea Navy and United States Navy Submarine Force was held in Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 01:36
|Photo ID:
|7450116
|VIRIN:
|220929-N-NX690-0001
|Resolution:
|5701x3801
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
