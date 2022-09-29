Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74 [Image 1 of 6]

    Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74

    GUAM

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7, speaks to members of the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), Sept. 29. The 55th SWCM between Republic of Korea Navy and United States Navy Submarine Force was held in Guam. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean Navy
    Task Force 74
    ROKN
    CTF 74
    SWCM

