    Sunburst Class 30 meets Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 6 of 8]

    Sunburst Class 30 meets Air Force Thunderbirds

    JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE, LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaity Toner, public affairs officer for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, talks with cadets in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 30 during an outreach event, Sept. 30, 2022, at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program located on the base and facilitated by the California Military Department’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate. Living and going to school on the installation affords cadets opportunities to interact with service members daily and when the base supports visiting military units and special events such as the Pacific Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

