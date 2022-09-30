U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaity Toner, public affairs officer for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, talks with cadets in Sunburst Youth Challenge Academy’s Class 30 during an outreach event, Sept. 30, 2022, at Los Alamitos Army Airfield on Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. Sunburst is a National Guard Youth Challenge Program located on the base and facilitated by the California Military Department’s Task Force Torch youth and community programs directorate. Living and going to school on the installation affords cadets opportunities to interact with service members daily and when the base supports visiting military units and special events such as the Pacific Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 17:37 Photo ID: 7449721 VIRIN: 220930-Z-FD650-1631 Resolution: 5299x2993 Size: 7.25 MB Location: JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE, LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunburst Class 30 meets Air Force Thunderbirds [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.