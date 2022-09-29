Recruits from Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice drill indoors during Hurricane Ian on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 29, 2022. Recruits and drill instructors will use today to study curriculum, practice close order drill, or have staff guided discussions. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:29 Photo ID: 7449442 VIRIN: 220929-M-IM996-0076 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.