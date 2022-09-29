Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hotel Company Drill [Image 1 of 8]

    Hotel Company Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits from Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, practice drill indoors during Hurricane Ian on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 29, 2022. Recruits and drill instructors will use today to study curriculum, practice close order drill, or have staff guided discussions. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7449434
    VIRIN: 220929-M-IM996-0011
    Resolution: 5350x3495
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Drill [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hotel Company Drill
    Hotel Company Drill
    Hotel Company Drill
    Hotel Company Drill
    Hotel Company Drill
    Hotel Company Drill
    Hotel Company Drill
    Hotel Company Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Hotel
    Recruit
    Parris Island
    Training
    Hurricane Ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT