    TF Nighthawk Soldiers arrive in Germany [Image 5 of 7]

    TF Nighthawk Soldiers arrive in Germany

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley 

    111th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, “Task Force Nighthawk”, arrive to begin training during KFOR 31 in Hohenfels Training Area in Germany on Oct. 3, 2022. KFOR 31 is a multinational training event conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF Nighthawk Soldiers arrive in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    KFOR
    Indiana
    Kosovo
    Infantry
    Training

