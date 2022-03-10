TF Nighthawk Soldiers arrive in Germany

Soldiers of the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, “Task Force Nighthawk”, arrive to begin training during KFOR 31 in Hohenfels Training Area in Germany on Oct. 3, 2022. KFOR 31 is a multinational training event conducted to prepare units for their deployment to the Kosovo Regional Command East. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Herschel Talley)

