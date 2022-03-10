Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Bridge

    USS Tripoli Bridge

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    221004-N-VJ326-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2022) – Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Conley, from Austin, Texas, left, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Alicia Turner, from Woodstock, Georgia, check rudder alignments during an engineering training team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 0 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022
    Photo ID: 7448499
    VIRIN: 221004-N-VJ326-1020
    Resolution: 4805x3203
    Size: 849.26 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Bridge, by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

