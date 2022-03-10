221004-N-VJ326-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 4, 2022) – Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Alicia Turner, from Woodstock, Georgia, speaks into a sound-powered telephone during an engineering training team drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 4, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7448497 VIRIN: 221004-N-VJ326-1008 Resolution: 2606x3648 Size: 683.02 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Bridge [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.