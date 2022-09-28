Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022 [Image 4 of 5]

    USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    221001-N-XB010-1003 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Oct. 1, 2022) – Contractors from Subic Bay, Philippines, attach a joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV) to a crane on the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) flight deck in preparation for exercises with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 07:50
    Photo ID: 7448391
    VIRIN: 221001-N-XB010-1023
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 874.41 KB
    Location: SUBIC BAY, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022
    USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022
    USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022
    USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022
    USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    uss new orleans
    lpd 18
    tripoli
    NOL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT