USS New Orleans Offloads Vehicles and Equipment in Subic Bay October 1, 2022

221001-N-XB010-1006 SUBIC BAY, Philippines (Oct. 1, 2022) – Contractors from Subic Bay, Philippines, lift a tactical vehicle using a crane from the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) flight deck in preparation for exercises with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 Photo ID: 7448390 VIRIN: 221001-N-XB010-1026