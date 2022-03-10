Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Test Fires Close-In Weapon System [Image 2 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Test Fires Close-In Weapon System

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Aaron Hanks, from Reno, Nevada, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), communicates with watch standers in preparation of firing the ship’s close-in weapon system while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 3, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Test Fires Close-In Weapon System [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Amy Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

