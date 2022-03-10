USS America (LHA 6) Test Fires Close-In Weapon System

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2022) The forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) fires its close-in weapon system while sailing in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 3, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

