Combining the lessons of the past with the challenges of today

The 509th Strategic Signal Battalion hosted a Staff Ride Sept. 12 to 15, 2022 to Monte Cassino, Italy. As the strategic service provider in Southern and Eastern Europe, the 509th SSB works diligently to understand the lessons learned from the past combined with present observations to ensure network dominance. (Courtesy photo)
|09.13.2022
|10.04.2022 01:10
|7448068
|220913-A-FX425-007
|640x480
|127.87 KB
|VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
