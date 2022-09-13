Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combining the lessons of the past with the challenges of today [Image 3 of 3]

    Combining the lessons of the past with the challenges of today

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.13.2022

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 509th Strategic Signal Battalion hosted a Staff Ride Sept. 12 to 15, 2022 to Monte Cassino, Italy. As the strategic service provider in Southern and Eastern Europe, the 509th SSB works diligently to understand the lessons learned from the past combined with present observations to ensure network dominance. (Courtesy photo)

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    BrigadeofExcellence
    509SSB
    StaffRides

