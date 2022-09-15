The 509th Strategic Signal Battalion hosted a Staff Ride Sept. 12 to 15, 2022 to Monte Cassino, Italy. As the strategic service provider in Southern and Eastern Europe, the 509th SSB works diligently to understand the lessons learned from the past combined with present observations to ensure network dominance. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 01:11 Photo ID: 7448064 VIRIN: 220915-A-FX425-0012 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 80.88 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combining the lessons of the past with the challenges of today [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.