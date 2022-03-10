KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony

The Color Guard representing the nations of the Philippines, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States participates in the opening ceremony of KAMANDAG 6, Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

Date Taken: 10.03.2022
Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH