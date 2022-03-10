Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    Military leaders representing the nations of the Philippines, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States participate in the opening ceremony of KAMANDAG 6, Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

