    Okies refuel over the Atlantic [Image 8 of 11]

    Okies refuel over the Atlantic

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, refuels with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, over the Atlantic Ocean, June 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 15:35
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okies refuel over the Atlantic [Image 11 of 11], by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    KC-135
    Tinker AFB
    AFRC
    AMC
    507 ARW

