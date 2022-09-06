A C-17 Globemaster assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, refuels with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, over the Atlantic Ocean, June 9, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7447283 VIRIN: 220609-F-AO039-2004 Resolution: 3042x1721 Size: 1.09 MB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Okies refuel over the Atlantic [Image 11 of 11], by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.