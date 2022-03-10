Chief Pride Run

221003-N-AS200-1005 - POINT MUGU, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Chief Petty Officers assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) and tenant commands conduct an early morning CPO Pride Run with the 129th class of Chief selectees onboard Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

