    Chief Pride Run [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Pride Run

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    221003-N-AS200-1106 - POINT MUGU, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Chief Petty Officers assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) and tenant commands conduct an early morning CPO Pride Run with the 129th class of Chief selectees onboard Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 13:27
    Photo ID: 7447023
    VIRIN: 221003-N-AS200-1106
    Resolution: 5051x3367
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pride Run [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief
    CPO Mess
    Pride Run
    NR-NPASE-W
    Vice Chinfo

