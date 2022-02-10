221003-N-IL330-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Johnathan Jusino, from New York, fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)
This work, USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
