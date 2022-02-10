Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    221003-N-IL330-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) – Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Johnathan Jusino, from New York, fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:16
    Photo ID: 7446549
    VIRIN: 221003-N-IL330-1040
    Resolution: 5019x3346
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill
    USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT