USS Tripoli Flying Squad Drill

221003-N-IL330-1119 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Logan Doherty, from Snohomish, Washington, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Derek Dixon, from St. Louis, search for simulated hotspots during damage control training aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 3, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

