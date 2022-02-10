Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall

Coast Guard personnel from the Gulf, Atlantic, and Pacific Strike teams staged in Matlacha Isles, Florida to assist the people of the Pine Island community, who were stranded due to Hurricane Ian on Oct. 2, 2022. The strike forces transferred over 100 people to Florida’s mainland to seek shelter and resources.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)

