    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 2 of 3]

    MATLACHA ISLES, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard personnel from the Gulf, Atlantic, and Pacific Strike teams staged in Matlacha Isles, Florida to assist the people of the Pine Island community, who were stranded due to Hurricane Ian on Oct. 2, 2022. The strike forces transferred over 100 people to Florida’s mainland to seek shelter and resources.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jamie Mealor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    District 7
    Hurricane Ian
    storm 22

