Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Garnett, conducts rescue operations Oct. 2, 2022 in Matlacha Isles, Florida. Coast Guard personnel were assisting in operations for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7446541
|VIRIN:
|221002-G-YT956-862
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|MATLACHA ISLES, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jamie Mealor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
