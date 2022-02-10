Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard conducts search and rescue post Hurricane Ian landfall

    MATLACHA ISLES, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Garnett, conducts rescue operations Oct. 2, 2022 in Matlacha Isles, Florida. Coast Guard personnel were assisting in operations for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Mealor)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:21
    Location: MATLACHA ISLES, FL, US 
    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    District 7
    storm22
    Hurricane Ian

