Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) Izumo-class multi-purpose destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) cruises in formation with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Oct. 1. Higgins is participating in multi-lateral exercises in the South China Sea in support of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Indo-Pacific deployment, along with the Royal Canadian Navy. Routine multi-lateral exercises like this strengthen interoperability and our mutual commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 04:24
    Photo ID: 7446350
    VIRIN: 221001-N-HP061-0045
    Resolution: 6581x4387
    Size: 944.34 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea
    USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    JMSDF
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)
    DESRON 15
    Royal Canadian Navy
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT