SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 1, 2022) A Japanese submarine cruises in formation with Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Oct. 1. Higgins is participating in multi-lateral exercises in the South China Sea in support of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Indo-Pacific deployment, along with the Royal Canadian Navy. Routine multi-lateral exercises like this strengthen interoperability and our mutual commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 04:24
|Photo ID:
|7446349
|VIRIN:
|221001-N-HP061-0008
|Resolution:
|4307x6461
|Size:
|982.43 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins Participates In Multi-National Exercise in South China Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
