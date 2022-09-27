Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Financial Close Outs Aboard USS Higgins [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors Conduct Financial Close Outs Aboard USS Higgins

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Flores, from San Francisco, executes fiscal year financial close outs in the supply support office aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 27. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 04:23
    Photo ID: 7446340
    VIRIN: 220927-N-HP061-0002
    Resolution: 4832x3221
    Size: 823.83 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, Sailors Conduct Financial Close Outs Aboard USS Higgins [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    Logistics
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)
    DESRON 15
    CTF 71
    Financial Close Outs

