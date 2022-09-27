Sailors Conduct Financial Close Outs Aboard USS Higgins

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to supply department execute fiscal year financial close outs in the supply support office aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 27. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

