Sailors Perform Maintenance on SVTT Aboard USS Higgins

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 29, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Chase Wissman, front, from Tampa Bay, Florida, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Chase Stefaniak, from South Bend, Indiana, conduct maintenance on a surface vessel torpedo tube aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 29. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

