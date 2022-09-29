Sailors Perform Maintenance on SVTT Aboard USS Higgins

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 29, 2022) Sailors load an MK46 torpedo after conducting maintenance on a surface vessel torpedo tube aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 29. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

