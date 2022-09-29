Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Perform Maintenance on SVTT Aboard USS Higgins [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors Perform Maintenance on SVTT Aboard USS Higgins

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donavan K Patubo 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 29, 2022) Sailors load an MK46 torpedo after conducting maintenance on a surface vessel torpedo tube aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while conducting routine operations in the South China Sea, Sept. 29. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance on SVTT Aboard USS Higgins [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torpedo
    USS Higgins (DDG 76)
    Maintenance
    Weapons
    DESRON 15
    CTF 71

