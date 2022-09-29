TF 51/5 FMF Pistol Range

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (September 29, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conduct an Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pistol qualification aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Sept. 29. The qualification is one of many requirements Sailors must finish in order to successfully pass the FMF program and be awarded an FMF pin. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

