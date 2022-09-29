Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 51/5 FMF Pistol Range [Image 2 of 3]

    TF 51/5 FMF Pistol Range

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin McDonald 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (September 29, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conduct an Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pistol qualification aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, Sept. 29. The qualification is one of many requirements Sailors must finish in order to successfully pass the FMF program and be awarded an FMF pin. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5 FMF Pistol Range [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

