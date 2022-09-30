The command team from 311th Signal Command, which included Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan DeHart visited the 41st Signal Battalion and had the opportunity to to recognize and give coins to some soldiers there. (U.S. photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek/1TSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 02:12
|Photo ID:
|7446244
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-TX409-411
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|9.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen Kevin Meisler from 311th Signal Command visits 41st Signal battalion, and recognizes soldiers for their hard work. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT